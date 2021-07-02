Ilana Omo Oodua, the Umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, has vowed reconfirmed that the pro-Yoruba Nation’s rally scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday will go on as scheduled, despite the invasion of the home of Sunday Adeyemo, alias Igboho, a prominent Yoruba nation agitator, by the DSS on Thursday.

The group is headed by renowned historian and Second Republic member of the Nigerian Senate, Professor Banji Akintoye.

Meanwhile, the IOO, in another letter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, and copied to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu by its General Secretary and Legal Adviser, Arc. George Akinola and Barr. Olasupo Ojo respectively, urged the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that the rally is peaceful, orderly and not hijacked by hoodlums as earlier insinuated by the police.

In a statement made available to journalists by the group’s Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, IOO said “our rally sheduled to hold on Saturday will still hold without any fear or intimidation and we promise to be peaceful like we have always been”.

“We have been peaceful, orderly and lawful at everywhere we have visited, therefore, we call on the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums.

“We are happy that the police already know that hoodlums are likely to hijack the rally. Now, we call on the police to ensure such does not happen like it didn’t happen in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States respectively where we’ve held our rallies.

“It is the duty of the police to safeguard our peaceful demonstration and protect us. On our own part, we promise to cooperate with the police towards ensuring that the rally is peaceful and orderly,” the statement concluded