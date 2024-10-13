Connect with us

Sunday Igboho takes Yoruba nation agitation to Downing Street, 'submits petition to UK Prime Minister'
Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has taken his agitation for an independent Yoruba nation to 10 Downing Street, the office of the British Prime Minister in London.

Igboho reportedly submitted a petition to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer to consider the secessionist movement in Nigeria.

The Yoruba Nation movement, according to Sahara Reporters, described the content of the petition as confidential, but sources claimed it revolved around the “Yoruba Nation agitation.”

Igboho, according to the report, submitted the petition on Saturday on behalf of Prof Adebanji Akintoye, the leader of the Yoruba Nation movement.

Other dignitaries who accompanied Igboho were; Diaspora Youth Leader, Prophet Ologunoluwa, Vice President of Ifeladun Apapo, Fatai Ogunribido, General Secretary of Yoruba World Media, Alhaja Adeyeye, and Member of Yoruba Nation Movement, Paul Odebiyi.

The movement is seeking the immediate intervention of the UK prime minister and his government on their agitation to set up a country that will be predominantly owned by the indigenous people of Yoruba.

Multiple reports claimed that Yoruba historian and arrowhead of the struggle for the independence of the Oodua nation, Banji Akintoye had earlier accused the Nigerian government of trying to cajole Igboho to withdraw from the agitations.

