Two police officers shot by Yoruba nation agitators in Lagos - PPRO

Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for Lagos State police command says two of the command’s officers were shot by Yoruba nation agitators in the Ojota area of the state during a rally on Monday.

Recall that a rally organised by Yoruba nation agitators at the Gani Fawehinmi freedom park in Ojota turned to violence Monday morning.

The police dispersed members of the movement with teargas canisters following which the rally became violent.

Speaking after the incident, Banji Akintoye, one of the leaders of Ilana Omo Oodua, alleged that police officers killed two agitators during the “peaceful” rally.

Reacting to the incident, Hundeyin, in a statement, said the two police officers injured during the rally are receiving treatment in a hospital.

Hundeyin accused the agitators of disrupting social and commercial activities in the Ojota area under the pretext of the rally.

“A team of police officers, comprising Alausa Division and the Raid Respond Squad (RRS) promptly stepped in to disperse the unlawful gathering and prevent a breakdown of law and order,” the Lagos police spokesperson said.

“The miscreants attacked the police, shooting, and destroyed two vehicles in the process. One person has been confirmed dead, while two police officers shot by the miscreants are currently receiving treatment.

“Four suspects have been arrested and investigations have commenced. Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored to the area. Lagosians are urged to go about their lawful businesses as measures have been put in place to prevent further breakdown of law and order; and keen monitoring of the situation continues.”