Celebrated Pharmacist, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has declared interest to run for the office of the President of Nigeria in 2023.

Ohuabunwa who made the declaration in Enugu at the weekend, noted that every Nigerian who wants peace and unity must support power shift to the Southeast.

He promised to, as president, ensure equity, justice and fairness in all his dealings as the president of Nigeria, which will create equal citizenship rights, where there will be “no special privileges and sacred cows”.

Ohuabunwa also promised to tackle poverty which he said would largely solve the problem of corruption, pledging also “to remove all forms of discrimination or marginalization”, insisting that under his watch “no criminal will go“ free and no innocent person will be criminalized. ”

He lamented that “the country is being run in opaque manner” and needs to be redirected for the good of all.

Ohuabunwa, who is the convener of The New Nigeria Group, observed that the Government as presently constituted “is so lopsided and Nigeria cannot work like that.”

Arguing in favour of power shift to the Southast, the presidential aspirant said, Ohuabunwa pointing out that “Igbo Presidency will stop Biafra agitation; Biafrans asks for equity, fairness and freedom. Even other agitations will stop. Igbo are for justice and equity.“

“We are not coming with anger and recrimination, but with equity; we need to come out and make Nigeria work. God has put it to my heart to come and contest for the office of the president of Nigeria.“

“I am making myself available; it must not be me, but an Igbo of character. Ndigbo must present their best. God has given me the motivation and what it takes to lead Nigeria to get a country that works for everybody. It is not about the Southeast, it is about Nigeria, ”Ohuabunwa said.