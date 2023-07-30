Allow Yul to focus on his marriage to May, Rita Edochie tells Judy Austin

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has warned Judy Austin to let go of Yul Edochie and allow him focus on his marriage to May, or face the consequences.

Yul married Austin in 2022, and both share a son. But Rita insists that May, Yul’s first wife remains his only wife, dismissing Austin as a husband snatcher.

“Snatch my husband anyhow, I correct you anyhow by sending you to God knows where. No be every woman you fit snatch him husband now. For you weh snatch Yul, time don come to release him. Yes, na me talk am. I am still the fear that fear fears” Rita wrote in a post.

Rita’s comment comes after Judy made recent posts asking people to stop spreading false stories about her husband, Yul and his marriage to her.

“I have had enough of all this nonsense going on social media,” Austin had said. “What is this? Are you all going to tell me how to live my life? Are you going to tell Yul Edochie, a grown man of 41 years, how to live his life?”