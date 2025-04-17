Connect with us

Decision to become a native doctor divine – Yul Edochie

Published

12 mins ago

on

Decision to become a native doctor divine – Yul Edochie

Controversial actor Yul Edochie has given an insight into his decision to become a native doctor, saying the decision was divine.

In a post on Instagram, Edochie said the calling is grounded in his resolve to serve both God and humanity, while also preserving African traditional practices.

He emphasized that genuine native doctors are true servants of God and should not be involved in evil, saying that, like in any profession, some individuals may abuse their calling.

“The call to become a native doctor is a call from the most high God. A call to serve God, serve humanity, and preserve the traditional ways of your people. Unfortunately, some people abuse the call by turning evil. Same way a pastor or priest can turn evil. A true native doctor will never involve himself or herself in evil. A true native doctor is a servant of God Almighty”, he wrote.

