OBINNA EZUGWU

‌Russia has taken a swipe at the United States, noting that the country’s “archaic” US electoral system does not meet democratic standards, and that the politicisation of the media were to blame for American divisions and unrest in Washington.

The comes after the invasion of the country’s Capitol Hill on Wednesday, by mob loyal to outgoing president, Donald Trump who had attempted to stop the certification of Joe Biden as incoming president.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the storming of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump was “an internal US affair” but that blame rested with the US system.

“The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meed modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle,” Zakharova told Russian news agencies.

“This is largely the reason for the split in society now observed in the United States.