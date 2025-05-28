Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a three-way summit involving former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he ramps up efforts to end Russia’s prolonged invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Zelensky expressed openness to a trilateral format after Putin declined a bilateral meeting proposed to take place in Turkey earlier this month. The Kremlin has insisted that any meeting with Zelensky would only occur after a preliminary “agreement” is reached.

“If Putin is not comfortable with a bilateral meeting, or if everyone wants a trilateral format, I’m open to that,” Zelensky said. “I am ready for any format—Trump, Putin, and me.”

The Ukrainian leader also urged Washington to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow, targeting its banking and energy sectors. “We are waiting for sanctions from the United States,” Zelensky said, referencing recent discussions with Trump. “We discussed energy and banking—two key areas. I hope the U.S. will follow through.”

Zelensky’s frustration stems in part from the absence of new U.S. sanctions following Russia’s rejection of Western calls for a ceasefire. Despite intense diplomatic efforts, both sides remain far apart on a path to peace.

Trump, meanwhile, has sharpened his rhetoric against Putin. Over the weekend, he called the Russian president “crazy” after a deadly Russian missile barrage killed at least 13 civilians in Ukraine, including children.

On Tuesday, Trump escalated his remarks on Truth Social, writing, “What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realise is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!”

Drone Attacks and Military Build-Up

Tensions continue to escalate militarily as well. Just hours after Zelensky’s comments, Ukraine launched one of its largest-ever drone offensives, with nearly 300 unmanned aerial vehicles targeting various Russian regions overnight. Russian authorities said the attacks caused minimal damage, but temporarily shut down major airports in Moscow.

Advertisement

Ukraine claims Russia has launched more than 900 drones in the past three days, killing 13 civilians on Sunday alone.

On the front lines, Zelensky warned that Moscow is “amassing” over 50,000 troops near the northeastern Sumy region, where Russian forces have recently seized several settlements. He said the military buildup appears aimed at creating a “buffer zone” inside Ukrainian territory—an idea floated by Putin in recent months.

Diplomatic Stalemate

Despite recent direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Istanbul—the first in over three years—Kyiv says Moscow continues to delay the peace process. Zelensky revealed that Ukraine is still awaiting a formal memorandum from Russia outlining its conditions for a settlement.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that details about a second round of talks would be released soon.

Zelensky is expected in Germany on Wednesday for discussions with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has vowed strong support for Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

The war, which began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022, has now stretched into its third year. Tens of thousands have died, millions displaced, and large parts of Ukraine’s eastern and southern territories—along with Crimea, annexed in 2014—remain under Russian control.