Following a formal affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, incumbent President Donald Trump, has accepted that the decision “represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history.”

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again,” Trump said while repeating false claims about the election that incited a mob to storm the Capitol.

Meanwhile, Senate Chaplain Barry Black delivered a powerful prayer just moments after Congress had affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, condemning the “desecration” of the Capitol building and reminding lawmakers of the weight of their words and actions.

“We deplore the desecration of the United States Capitol Building, the shedding of innocent blood, the loss of life, and the quagmire of dysfunction that threaten our democracy,” he said.

“These tragedies have reminded us that words matter and that the power of life and death is in the tongue,” he continued. “We have been warned that eternal vigilance continues to be freedom’s price.”