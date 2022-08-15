Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, a Nigerian musician, has slammed those who abused him following an alleged pregnancy rumour.

2Baba said people who don’t even their senators like to talk about what they know nothing about.

The rumour of the singer having another baby on the way sprouted after he recently penned a lengthy apology note to his wife and family over his shortcomings.

However, On Saturday night, the singer’s manager, in an official statement debunked the rumour.

Reacting via his Instagram story, the singer wrote, “Una too like belle matter, see people wey no even know who be their senator just dey insult unto wetin dem no even get any idea about. Una welldone.”