VIDEO: Tiwa Savage shows off her body at party

Tiwa Savage, Nigerian singer, has been captured in a video a showing off her body on a bare-bottomed outfit at a party.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old singer headlined the historic O2 Brixton Academy Arena in London, the United Kingdom.

The concert was the final leg of her European tour for ‘Water and Garri’, her 2021 extended play (EP).

After delighting her fans at the concert, Tiwa attended the after-party, wearing a black see-through bare-bottomed outfit.

In the viral video, Savage is seen trying to use her hands to cover the revealing parts of the dress while dancing at the party.

Watch the video below: