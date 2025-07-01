Acclaimed Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has finally broken his silence on his controversial separation from his wife, Annie Macaulay, after over a decade of marriage.

The 49-year-old music superstar during a recent episode of the 234 Mzansi Podcast made available on Monday, where he shared personal insights into their decision to part ways, though he declined to go into full details.

The couple, got married in May 2012, but officially separated in January 2025 after years of ups and downs vicissitudes that played out both privately and in the public eye.

In his words, both he and Annie did everything possible to make the marriage work, but they reached a point where it could no longer continue.

“I think both of us gave it our best. And why we’re not together today is not something I’m going to talk about publicly,” he said.

“Me and her have our own understanding. She’s amazing, it just wasn’t working no more. Something wey una get before wey no dey again, that’s why I said I won’t talk about it here.

“I think you should try to fix your marriage but if it’s beyond that, I don’t think anybody should force anything. Only people in the marriage know exactly what they’re feeling.

“It’s always good not to torture yourself, and not to allow society or people dictate your feelings. Because this thing called ‘living in bondage’ is real and many people have gone to their grave very sad people.

“So for me, if it’s obvious that people cannot work things out then I don’t think anybody should force themselves to be together.”

2Baba also ignited conversation with his hot view on male sexuality, adding that it is difficult for men to stay sexually faithful to one woman.

“I’ll speak for myself, but a man is not built to sexually be with one woman. His heart, love, and respect can be with one woman,” he said.

“But sexually, it is impossible for a man. An individual can decide not to go that route but I’m talking about the biology of men.

“It has gotten so many people into trouble and it’s a simple fact that you need to accept. Because so many heartache and unnecessary stress will be avoided if we understand this simple fact.”

Meanwhile, the “African Queen” singer has since found love again with Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.