Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has said he will run for president in 2023 if his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), zones its presidential ticket to the South.

Obi who made the declaration via his twitter handle on Monday, noted that, however, that Nigerians will still hear from him if the party throws the contest open to every part of the country.

“Yes, I will step into the field to contest for the opportunity to serve this great country as President if my party, the @OfficialPDPNig, zones the ticket to the south. But if it is thrown open, Nigerians will also hear from me,” Obi said.