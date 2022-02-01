Osun 2022: Senate spokesperson, Basiru declares support for Oyetola

By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

Senate Spokesperson and Senator representing Osun Central District at the National Assembly, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, on Monday, said he stands in support of with the second term bid of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the forthcoming primaries of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He also stated he is with the ruling party and the people of the Senatorial District he is representing rather than being involved in the internal crisis the party is facing in the state.

Basiru made this known in an interactive session with journalists in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

He added that anyone who wants to challenge Governor Oyetola should come to the primaries and do that.

According to him, “I am with my party, All Progressives Congress. It is the party that has deemed it fit to give me the mandate to represent it at the general elections.

“I am also with the people of Osun Central. The people of Osun Central had elected me to represent them both in the national assembly and politically.

“If there is anybody who wants to challenge or is challenging Oyetola, they should come to the primary and challenge the Governor. But as for me, I don’t hide my preferences and my preference is to support Governor Oyetola to secure mandate of our party in the February 19 primary primaries and ultimately to work assiduously to ensure his success in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

“I am of opinion that the people of Osun State people would immensely benefit from the continuous governance of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.”

Furthermore, Basiru said the structure of political parties gives room for elected individuals who have been in government for first term of four years to seek a second term, and for capable persons who aspire for same positions to present themselves for primary election.

Addressing issues on some said leaders of the APC defecting to other parties, he said he is unaware of any leader of the APC in Osun that defected.

“And to our leaders, if you think any of them is no longer with the party, I am not aware. I don’t believe any of them has decamped from the party. I believe all of them are with the party. But of course it would be possible they have preferences for some other aspirants.”

“All hands are on deck to ensure the re-election of the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola in the duo of primary and gubernatorial elections”in a free and fair context.