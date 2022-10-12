World Athletics Federation has nominated Tobi Amusan, the world record holder for 100m hurdles, for 2022 Women’s World Athlete of the Year.

The 25-year-old Nigerian alongside nine others made the list released by the body on Wednesday.

The federation said the list was compiled by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas.

Other contenders for the prize are the Jamaican duo of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, Chase Ealey of the US and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela.

Also included are Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, Sydney McLaughlin of the US, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Kimberly Garcia of Peru.

WA said the five finalists will be determined by “a three-way voting process.”

Votes from fans on social media and the federation’s ” family” each hold 25 percent of the result.

The remaining 50 percent count of the vote goes to the World Athletics council.

The voting will close on October 31 while the winner of the grand prize will be revealed in December.

“The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote,” WA wrote.

“The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

“Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Monday 31 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

“The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.”

Amusan became the first Nigerian world champion after she stormed to a sensational 12.06 seconds in the final — but a strong in-race tailwind which was higher than allowed meant it was not acknowledged.