The Federal Government says it has done all it can to end the lingering industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who stated this on Tuesday while meeting with Pro-Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities at the National Universities Commission (NUC) Abuja, said all previous efforts by the government to return the lecturers back to class have proved abortive.

He said he and many government officials had engaged the union on several occasions to end the seven-month-old strike.

“We have done the best that we can in the circumstance. After inter-ministerial consultations and rounds of hard negotiations with all government agencies, we interacted with the Unions. I personally, gave it all it required to resolve the current challenges.

“I met the Unions anywhere and everywhere possible with facts, with figures, and with absolute sincerity.

“For example, I directly met with ASUU leadership in my house, in my office and at the ASUU Secretariat on several different occasions, in addition to other formal engagements going on,” he said.

The Minister added that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed them not to accept any demand that is not feasible.

DAILY POST reports that ASUU had, on February 14, 2022, shut down public universities, demanding full implementation of previous agreements the union and the FG had entered into.