WAEC revokes licence of 574 schools over exam misconduct

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria says it has revoked the licences of 574 schools that were found culpable of examination malpractices.

The examination body said the schools in question will not be permitted to conduct examinations even as the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) begins from Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The Head of WAEC’s National Office, Dr. Amos Dangut disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday at the headquarters of the examination body in Lagos.

Dangut said WAEC had forwarded the list of the affected schools to the federal government.

“This year, we have shared with them a total of 574 schools that have their recognition withdrawn and that is also going to be the same for all examining bodies.

“So, these are those that have got their license revoked as far as the examination centre is concerned. So we will not conduct examinations there. We don’t know them as far as conducting examinations” Dangut said.

The 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will hold from Thursday, April 24 till Friday, June 20, 2025.

Dangut noted that 1,973,253 candidates enrolled for the examination from 23,554 schools.

Breaking down the statistics, he emphasized that 979,228 were male while 994,025 were female candidates.

He added that the number of candidates registration grew by 158,627 compared to what was obtainable last year.

He emphasised that the body was leveraging on technology to improve delivery, noting the introduction of the maiden Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for the candidates.

“As an organisation that believes in the use of modern Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to solve myriads of problems as well as improve service delivery to the Nigerian child, the Council has introduced its maiden Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2025.”

“It will interest you to know that from this year, two candidates will not have the same questions on each number. We have adopted this innovation for some of the WASSCE codes.

“This initiative is part of the paradigm shift in the education sector, particularly, the adoption of current test administration techniques geared towards upholding the academic and moral integrity of the National Policy on Education and in line with the vision of the Federal Ministry of Education,” he said.