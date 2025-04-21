UNIOSUN Reaffirms Commitment to AI-Driven Education

The Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Professor Clement Odunayo Adebooye, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to integrating technology into teaching and learning processes to drive sustainable development and global competitiveness.

Professor Adebooye made this known through his representative, Professor Amos Popoola, at the 2025 Conference on Education, themed “AI-Driven Education for Sustainable Development: New Frontiers and Perspectives.” The conference was held at the university’s College of Education and brought together key stakeholders from academia, government, and traditional institutions.

In his address, Professor Adebooye emphasized that UNIOSUN’s adoption of technology goes beyond mere trends, stating, “Our goal is not just to adopt technology for its own sake but to use it as a catalyst for human development and global competitiveness.”

Delivering the opening remarks, Professor Florence Adeoti Yusuf, Provost of the College of Education, underscored the critical role of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping an equitable and sustainable educational future. She stressed the importance of ethical considerations, inclusivity, and alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education).

“How can we ensure that AI-driven education bridges gaps rather than deepens inequalities?” she asked, urging participants to consider how AI could foster environmental sustainability, social equity, and economic resilience. She further advocated for robust policy frameworks, investment in digital infrastructure, and continuous research to monitor AI’s long-term impact on education.

Professor Yusuf expressed appreciation for the unwavering support of the Vice-Chancellor, particularly for the provision of solar-powered electricity systems and new student furniture for the College. She also thanked well-meaning Nigerians who have supported the institution with scholarships and called for additional assistance toward the development of a 1,000-capacity lecture theatre and an office complex.

In his keynote address, Professor Olufemi Victor Adeoluwa of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, highlighted how AI could revolutionize sustainable development through personalized learning, intelligent tutoring, adaptive assessments, and virtual classrooms. He stressed the need for collaboration among educators, policymakers, and technologists to ensure human-centered design, inclusive education, and adherence to AI ethics.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Cooperative Development, Hon. Bayo Ogungbangbe—represented by Hon. Olayemi Olawale Basir—commended the university for hosting a timely and impactful conference. He reiterated the government’s support for forward-looking educational policies that integrate innovation and sustainability.

Advertisement

In a goodwill message, the royal father of the day, the Alua of Erin-Oke, Oba Akintola Imran Ayodeji, pledged to convene meetings with philanthropists and stakeholders to mobilize resources for UNIOSUN’s infrastructural and technological growth. He also presented a cash gift to the College’s drama troupe for their captivating performance that echoed the conference theme.

The conference featured keynote paper presentations from international scholars, including Dr. Shaher Bano (UAE), Dr. Bishnu Pada Bose (India), and Dr. Airil Haimi Mohd Adnan (USA), all of whom shared insights on the global impact of AI in enhancing teaching and learning.

A highlight of the event was a thought-provoking playlet performed by students, which depicted the integration of traditional knowledge systems with AI to address contemporary challenges. The performance demonstrated the power of merging indigenous wisdom with modern innovation for sustainable development.

The event stood as a testament to UNIOSUN’s leadership in educational innovation and served as a call to action for stakeholders to embrace AI as a transformative tool for a better, more inclusive future in education.