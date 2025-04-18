The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to institute a task force to monitor the level of compliance of the management of higher institutions in Nigeria with the objectives of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which his administration signed into law in April 2024.

NANS said the imperative of establishing the taskforce has become urgent to sanction any erring staff of the higher institutions in Nigeria given the alleged diversions of the fund for some personal use, as revealed by a report from the National Orientation Agency (NOA). NANS National Vice President, Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs, Comrade Akinbodunse Felicia, who addressed a press conference Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital noted that NANS’ position was hinged on a report by the Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMO) of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) which exposed the managements of some higher institutions who have been conspiring with banks to short-change the students.

She stated that NELFUND must not be allowed to be turned into another conduit pipe to siphon money meant for students by officials in charge of loan disbursement in higher institutions, stressing that, “Mr President must not hesitate to wield the big stick on any higher institution found tampering with loans meant to help the students”.

However, the NANS National Vice President, Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs, urged NOA and NELFUND to disclose the identity of individuals or higher institutions taking out student loans.

Akinbodunse also charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, and other Related Offences (ICPC) with beaming their searchlights on unscrupulous tertiary institutions suspected of corrupt practices.

“Also, banks found to be conniving with officials of higher institutions to shortchange students should be adequately sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others,” she said.