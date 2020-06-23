OBINNA EZUGWU

Prospective private candidates of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) – Second Series (Aug/Sept WAEC GCE) across Nigeria can now purchase their registration PINs on Remita’s website and pay through any of the channels available including their debit card, internet banking, USSD and mobile wallet.

Recently, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) formally announced the commencement of the sale of WASSCE registration PINs, from June 10 to July 31, 2020.

To enjoy this service, intending candidates are to visit the Remita website, select “Buy WAEC PIN”, fill all required fields and choose their preferred payment channel. They can also pay at agent locations and bank branches where they would present their Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR).

Once payment is completed, the exam registration PIN is delivered to the candidate’s email and also displayed on the Remita payment receipt sent to the same email. The candidate is then expected to proceed to WAEC’s website to complete registration with the obtained PIN.

“We have consistently provided easy and flexible payment solutions for our customers in all strata of the economy. Prospective candidates of the August/September WAEC Examination for Private Candidates can begin and complete payments on their internet-enabled computers or mobile phones using the Remita webpage with multiple payment options that would help them complete their registration in good time,” said David Okeme, Divisional Head, Applications and Vertical Markets, of SystemSpecs, providers of Remita.

Remita is a leading payment platform in Nigeria that helps individuals and businesses to easily send and receive funds and also settle various bills.

The WASSCE for Private Candidates 2020 – Second Series examination will be urban-based and conducted at a period to be announced in due course. Thirty-Six subjects will be available for the examination.

The West African Examinations Council is an examination board established to conduct the examinations and to award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.