Unity Bank Plc. has partnered Dynamiss to enable schools to acquire a robust learning management system at affordable rates.

Mr DeVoe Okorie, Unity Bank’s Head of Corporate Communications stated this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Okorie said under the partnership, a full e-learning package comprising Microsoft School Portal, Discounted Airtel Data and Free Contents and Devices powered by Dynamiss would be supported with financing from Unity Bank.

According to him, the Dynamiss’ Learning Management System (LMS) has been developed by the largest learning platform provider in the UK in collaboration with Microsoft Corporation.

“The provision of LMS is coming at a time when Nigeria grapples with a global pandemic,” Okorie said in a statement.

The statement quoted Mr Opeyemi Ojesina, Head, Personal and SME Banking, as saying during the unveiling of the initiative that the bank would remain committed to empowering the next generation.

“Unity Bank is supporting the initiative in order to empower and prepare the next generation for a competitive future defined by cutting edge technology.

“The e-learning market is estimated to hit over 600 billion dollars by 2025, therefore, partnering with Dynamiss to drive this initiative provides a huge opportunity for everyone interested in the education sector.

“On our part, we are committed to providing low-interest credit to as many schools that sign up to the Dynamiss Learning Management System across the country,” Ojesina stated.

He said this was in addition to making available to the schools, cost-effective account products suitable and tailored for the schools and their employees.

“Beyond our loan products, which are tailored to assist schools to grow their businesses effectively, we also offer rich bouquet that includes, but not limited to asset finance and working capital.

“This is even as we train and equip schools with the necessary financial tools for success,” he said.

He added that the adoption of the Dynamiss Learning Management System would help students return to classrooms and mitigate the impact of the loss of learning on students at this period of COVID-19.

“The LMS also comes with other incredible capabilities such as access to over one million free international and local contents and the ability to download the curriculum from the portal and use offline.

“This is even as Dynamiss offers a free subscription to all schools that come onboard before September,” he said. (NAN)