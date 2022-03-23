Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman who recently pledged allegiance to Nigeria, has arrived Super Eagles camp ahead of Ghana clash on Friday.

His arrival was announced via the official Twitter handle on the Super Eagles on Wednesday.

Update! Ademola Lookman don land…23 players in camp…Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Ighalo, Akpeyi, Musa, Etebo, Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Simon, Dennis, Aribo, Bassey, Bonke, Omeruo, Sanusi, Chukwueze, Osimhen, Amoo, Lookman #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/A7GjwoBSGQ — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 23, 2022

There had been speculations about whether or not the former England youth player will make the Nigerian squad to face West African neighbours, Ghana in the two-legged World Cup playoffs billed for Friday and Tuesday next week.

He now joins nearly about 20 other players who have already arrived camp, including Kenneth Omeruo, Emmanuel Dennis, Jo Aribo, Calvin Bassey and new invitee, Innocent Bonke.

Others are Kelechi Iheanacho, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Shehu Abdullahi and Ola Aina, midfielder Frank Onyeka and goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi arrived on Monday.

Also in camp are captain Ahmed Musa, Saudi Arabia-based striker Odion Ighalo and Watford trio William Troost-Ekong, and Oghenekaro Etebo, who were the first players to arrive at the camp on Monday morning.

Eagles interim coach Austin Eguavoen had released a provisional list of 32 players, with 25 on the main list, while seven more were placed on standby. The 25-man main list is expected to be pruned to 23 before the qualifiers

