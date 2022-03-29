Ghana stops Nigeria to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Nigeria’s Super Eagles played out 1-1 draw against the Ghana Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday to miss the chance to play at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ghana took an early lead through Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, but the Eagles equalized moments later through the penalty spot, as captain, Troost Ekong slotted home after Ademola Lookman was brought down in the box.

But that was as good as it got for the Nigerian team which failed to register another goal in the encounter, meaning that Ghana qualifies on away goal rule.

The first leg in Accra, Ghana on Friday had ended in goalless draw, meaning that the Eagles couldn’t muster an away goal.