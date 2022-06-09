Victory against Sierra Leone deserved - Peseiro, Super Eagles coach 

Jose Peseiro, Nigerian Super Eagles head coach has said his players deserved their victory against Sierra Leone in Abuja on Thursday.

The Super Eagles beat Leone Stars 2-0 with goals from Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen overturning an early lead by the visiting team which scored in the 11th minute when Jonathan Morsay nodded home Musa Kamara’s pinpoint cross.

Speaking after the match, Peseiro who commended his players after his first win as coach, noted that they played much better than their opponents.

“We were better than Sierra Leone in this game, we deserve to win. We changed the setup in the second half, I think it was only the last 10 minutes our opponent had some good moments,” Peseiro told reporters after the game.

“We created a lot of scoring chances, we could have won with a bigger margin, but the team needs more time and we must work.”

The Super Eagles will travel to Agadir, Morocco for their next game in the qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe next week Monday