Obi rallies S’Eagles after W’Cup disappointment as Chelle alleges ‘Voodoo’ in penalty shootout

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has urged the Super Eagles not to lose heart following Nigeria’s agonising exit from the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

Nigeria fell 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo after a 1-1 stalemate across 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday, the second consecutive World Cup the country will miss.

In a message posted on X on Monday, Obi said he shared in the team’s disappointment but praised their effort and commitment.

“Our dear Super Eagles, I know how deeply yesterday’s outcome weighs on each of you,” he wrote. “When you wear the green and white, you carry the heartbeat of the whole nation, and I acknowledge the hard work, sacrifice, and commitment you put into every match. But let this moment not break your spirit. Great teams are defined by their response to adversity.”

He urged the players to regroup and rebuild with renewed discipline and focus, expressing confidence in their ability to bounce back.

“What matters now is how we stand, regroup, and rebuild with even greater discipline, focus, and preparedness. I am confident you can rise stronger,” he added. “Do not let today overshadow the greatness of tomorrow. The Eagle never bows its head; it lifts its wings. Keep your heads high and stay committed. Nigeria believes in you, and together, we will soar again.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s coach, Eric Chelle, on Monday alleged that a member of the DR Congo staff engaged in “voodoo” rituals during the decisive penalty shootout, a claim that has stirred debate in the aftermath of the defeat.