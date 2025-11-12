Peter Obi criticises FG as Super Eagles boycott training over unpaid allowances

Connect with us

5 hours ago

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised the Federal Government over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Super Eagles, who reportedly boycotted training ahead of Thursday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon due to unpaid allowances.

Obi described the situation as a “shameful” reflection of national neglect and warned that it sends the wrong message to Nigeria’s youth about hard work and dedication.

“The Super Eagles, who consistently give their best in representing our nation, are being denied their rightful allowances,” Obi said. “It is unfortunate that while resources are often spent on lavish projects and political patronage, those who serve Nigeria with pride and patriotism are left unpaid.”

He emphasised that the treatment of national athletes undermines their dignity and the country’s reputation. “When those who serve their country are not respected or remunerated promptly, it discourages hard work and service. Our youth look up to these athletes, and the message we are sending is deeply troubling,” he added.

Obi called on both the Federal Government and relevant football authorities to act swiftly, urging that athletes be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. “Those who represent Nigeria deserve prompt payment and recognition for their dedication. We must do better,” he stressed.

The boycott comes as Nigeria prepares for a decisive World Cup qualifying clash against Gabon, raising concerns over potential disruptions to the team’s preparations.

