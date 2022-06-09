Alex Iwobi, Super Eagles midfielder, has said the Nigerian team will make amends after some poor displays that saw the three-time African champions fail to qualify for the World Cup.

The Eagles have not won a game in their last five outings.

“I watched the games at home with my family and we were optimistic that Nigeria could do it, but we were just unlucky and it’s heartbreaking to know that we are not going to be in Qatar,” Iwobi said ahead of today’s 2023 AFCON qualifying clash versus Sierra Leone

“I can’t fault the players because everybody gave their best. It’s just one of those things and we have to pick our heads up, go again and move on.”

On the game against Sierra Leone, Iwobi noted that the Eagles were unfortunate the last time both sides met, when the Eagles surrendered a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 in Benin City.

According to him, the players were desperate to set the records straight.

“Of course, we remember the game against the Leone Stars about two years ago, which ended 4-4. But we are desperate now to prove a point that we should have won that game then.

“This game will therefore come with a lot of discipline as we have an understanding of what happened before.

“It was unfortunate and we are looking forward to putting things right this time around on home soil and hopefully we will get the result we want,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian team have concluded trainings ahead of the Nations Cup qualifier against Sierra Leone in Abuja today.

“Just some random pictures from our final training session on Wednesday before the match against Sierra Leone today,” a post on the team’s twitter handle read.