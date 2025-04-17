Abia govt announces return of sanitary inspectors in 17 LGAs

The Abia State Government has announced the immediate return of Sanitary Inspectors in all the 17 LGAs of the state.

Commissioner, Ministry of Environment Mr. Philemon Ogbonna who made the revelation during a meeting involving HODs of Environmental Health Officers from the 17 Local Government Areas, added that Governor Alex Otti made the approval.

Ogbonna highlighted the important roles of the Sanitary Inspectors to environmental health, saying that their roles is geared towards maintaining, improving public health, preventing the spread of diseases, ensuring safe environment that promote public health among others.

He charged them to be professional in carrying out their duties, stressing that the areas that are critical to government are the various local government areas where the services of Sanitary Inspectors are no longer effective and urged them to carry the crusade of sensitization to their LGAs.

The Abia Environment boss, harped on the need for the environmental health officers to renew their licences and reminded them that the government will only work with those that are up to date with their professional registrations.

Ogbonna used the opportunity to remind them that the state has over 130 Environmental health officers and 520 sanitary zone in the state, reiterating that intensive and quality services are expected from them, informing that date for a state-wide inauguration will be communicated to them in due course.

He also charged the HODs of Environmental Health officers from the 17 Local Government Areas of the State to be proactive and effective in the discharge of their duties.

In their separate speeches, the General Manager of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Mr. Ogbonnaya Okereke, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Prof. Ijeoma Iheukwumere said the role of Sanitary Inspectors is very critical in the environmental health of the State.

They added that Abia is no longer the dirtiest State as was the case before, urging the environmental health officers to join hands with the state government in its vision to rebrand the environmental health of the State.

Responding on behalf of others, Mr. Obi Ejike Udegha, and Mrs Onyinyechi Nwaigwe environmental health officers Umuahia North and Obingwa LGAs revealed some of the challenges encountered in carrying out their assignment to include: political interference, lack of mobility, lack of imprest, touting, interference of opinion leaders among others and pleaded with the Commissioner to come to their aid.