Nigerian businessman and socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has broken his silence following his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly spraying U.S. dollars at a public event.

The arrest took place on Monday night at his home in the Omole area of Lagos. According to EFCC sources, E-Money was taken in for violating the Foreign Exchange Act, which prohibits spraying foreign currency in public. He was also accused of naira abuse.

After his release, E-Money posted a video on Instagram, assuring fans that he was fine. “No tension, everywhere good,” he said, adding, “I see all your love and support. God bless you all. It is too late to fail me.”

Celebrity bartender and friend, Cubana Chief Priest, came to his defense, suggesting the arrest was politically motivated. He praised E-Money for organizing the Easter Homecoming Concert in the South-East and claimed his rising influence may have made him a target. “They are doing this so they could break him… we won’t be broken,” he said.

Cubana Chief Priest himself faced similar charges in April 2024 but was later cleared after a settlement. E-Money’s case remains under EFCC investigation.