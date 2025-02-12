Vanguard Man of the Year: OSCO-HEALTH, Ilesa congratulates Dr Deji Adeleke

The management and staff of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, have congratulated buisness mogul, Dr Deji Adeleke on clinching the prestigious Vanguard Man of The Year award for 2024.

The management of the health training institution described the patriarch of the Adeleke dynasty as truly deserving of the award because of his humanitarian nature and the role he has played in the development of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

The congratulatory message is contained in a press release signed by the Provost of the College, Dr Lateef Olarewaju Raheem and made available to newsmen in Ilesa on Wednesday.

The College Management stated that the honour given to the Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Holdings Limited is another marker to the good work and philanthropic contributions of Dr Deji Adeleke to humanity.

They described the business tycoon as someone who has impacted mankind to a very large extent and contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

The congratulatory message reads in part, “The entire management and staff of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa wishes to identify with you on this great feat you have achieved.

“It has not come to us as a surprise because of your unwavering commitment to the betterment of others and the entire society. You are indeed a great man who is worthy of emulating.

“You have put smiles on the faces of many and humanity will continue to be grateful to you for giving meaning to people’s lives whenever you have the opportunity.

“Once again we identify with you and we celebrate this great achievement with you and the entire Adeleke dynasty. We believe that this is just one out of many still to come.

Congratulations sir”.