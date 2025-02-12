The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) has ordered full scale investigation into an incident involving a female student of the institution identified as Goddy Mbakwe Precious, and a lecturer, Dr. Chukwudi Okoye.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Precious, said to be a 3rd year student of History and International Studies, was doing TikTok video when the lecturer who was walking from class to his office tapped her slightly to ask her to give way so she could pass.

The girl turned, looked at the lecturer who was now walking towards his office and said, “can you imagine?”

The next video then showed the girl assaulting the Dr. Okoye, while people were trying to restrain her.

Meanwhile, the Dr. Okoye’s sister who said he called her immediately the incident happened, has narrated what transpired.

According to her, Okoye who heard the girl ask who he thought he was, had returned to find out if she was her student, and in the process, discovered that she was making a video. And not wanting to see his face on social media, he asked her to delete the video. In response, the girl started abusing him.

UNIZIK Reacts

Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday, Njelita Louis O, UNIZIK’s Acting Head of Information, Public Relations and Protocol, said the incident would be diligently investigated.

“The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has been made aware of a disturbing incident involving Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies and Goddy Mbakwe Precious a 3rd year student in the department of History and International Studies. The incident, which has gained significant attention on social media, is being taken very seriously by the university authorities,” he said.

“In line with our core values of discipline, self-reliance, and excellence, and in adherence to the principles of fair hearing, equity, and justice, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph I. Ikechebelu, has ordered a full-scale, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the matter.

“We urge all concerned parties and members of the public to remain calm as we diligently pursue the truth. The university is committed to upholding discipline and decorum, and we will ensure that appropriate actions and sanctions are taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

“Nnamdi Azikiwe University remains an institution of learning that upholds high moral and ethical standards. There is no place for indiscipline, misconduct, or any form of unacceptable behaviour within our community.

“Further updates will be provided as necessary.”