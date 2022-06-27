By Ori Martins

There is tension and uneasy calm in the government of Governor Hope Uzodinma following the sudden resignation of his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr Batos Nwadike.

In a letter dated June 22, 2022 and addressed directly to the governor, Nwadike thanked Uzodimma for giving him the opportunity of serving the people of the state.

According to him, “It is with a mixture of nostalgia, pride and regret that I write to formally inform you of my resignation as your Special Adviser on Political Matters.

” I am grateful to you for the great honour and privilege to have served the good people of Imo state in your administration” .

Nwadike stated that he was proud of the success recorded by his office in 28 months. He said ” I am proud of the accomplishments of my office in the last 2 (two) years and 6 (six) months, during which time I dedicated all my talents and energy towards the success of your administration” .

The former aide however noted his disappointment on the processes, procedures and general method of governance being applied by Uzodimma in piloting the affairs of government, calling Uzodimma undemocratic governor. “This is not to say that I am not disappointed in your failure to run an inclusive government outside your chosen insular inner circle. Your undemocratic and opaque leadership style has caused me no small unrest. I have been appalled not merely for my political interest but on account of common decency. I was repeatedly left in the dark and denied access to power in a government and vision I played an unwavering and consistent leading role in birthing from 2001 to 2020. During this period, I never changed, disbelieved, vacillated or cross-carpeted”, he enthused.

He added”As your political adviser, I was not afforded the respect of my office or reimbursed my legitimate expenses such as Imprest of my office from inauguration till date. Your Excellency, for 28 (twenty eight) months, I spent the sum of N2,400,000 (Two Million Four Hundred Thousand Naira) monthly from my own pocket in running the office which you appointed and inaugurated me into. These expenses were made on account of payment of staff salary, logistics, feeding, media, printing, travel, events, meetings and several other sub-heads of payment. Furthermore, I spent the sum of N10,000,000 to furnish the government residence in Commissioners Quarters which I was allocated. This is a total amount of N77,200,000 (Seventy Seven Million Two Hundred Thousand Naira). I humbly use this medium to once again request your Excellency to instruct that these expenses be reimbursed to me.

“Far- disappointing is your bewildering fervent embrace and elevation of hardened opponents of the vision, high and above honest and dedicated allies. This is a brazen crass aberration of politics and power. Despite the challenges, I soldiered on without malice, bearing the constant slights and carrying my cross with the hope that it shall be well”.