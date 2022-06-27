The Chicago State University on Monday reaffirmed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, attended the university.

Several reports have been circurlating online that all the schools Tinubu claimed to have attended had disowned him.

However, the official in charge of the office of Records and Registration of Chicago State University, Caleb Westberg, confirmed Tinubu’s attendance in a terse email response on Monday.

Westberg also confirmed that Tinubu was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with Honours.

“Please be advised that Bola. A. Tinubu attended Chicago State University from August 1997 – June 1979. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with Honours on June 22, 1979. His major was accounting”, Westberg said in his response.