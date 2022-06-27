Buhari swears-in Olukayode Ariwoola as new acting CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

He was sworn by Buhari in a brief ceremony on Monday at the Aso Rock Villa.

The development followed the sudden resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad from the Judicial position.

Justice Muhammad was said to have been forced to resign.

Born on August 22, 1958, Justice Ariwoola, who hails from Oyo State was formerly a Justice of the Court of Appeal before being elevated to the Supreme Court bench in 2011.

The new CJN was the next-highest ranking justice of the supreme court after Muhammad and is billed to leave the Judicial service in 2028