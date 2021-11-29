Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has expressed deep sadness over the death of a former military administrator of the state, Col Tanko Zubairu.

Col Zubairu, who governed the state between 1996 and 1999, died recently at the age of 74, according to a statement by his former special assistant, Rev Ugochukwu UnaChukwu.

In his condolence message yesterday, Senator Uzodinma described the late administrator as a courageous officer who made a lot of personal sacrifices for the enthronement of the current democratic dispensation in the state.

According to the governor, as the last military administrator, Col Zubairu worked with other patriots to ensure that the election that ushered in the civilian Government was successfully conducted.

He also recalled the courageous act of the administrator in handling the crisis and riots of 1996 over ritual killings in the state and the subsequent resolution of the crisis.

Senator Uzodinma noted that inspite of the difficult times that Col Zubairu operated,he was still able to distinguish himself in governance.

While condoling the wife and children of the departed administrator, Uzodinma assured that the government and people of Imo state would always have fond memories of him.

He said although the death of Col Zubairu was coming on the heels of the burial of the first GOVERNOR of old Imo state, the Government will also be there for his family.

Col Zubairu handed over power to Chief Achike Udenwa in 1999.