The Plateau State police command has said it arrested eight inmates who escaped from a correctional centre in Jos after it was attacked by gunmen.

Ubah Ogaba, Plateau police public relations officer (PPRO), said in a statement on Monday that seven of the inmates were rearrested while one voluntarily surrendered himself.

Gunmen said to bandits on a mission to free their detained colleagues had invaded the facility on Sunday evening, and many inmates escaped.

Ogba said the police took action and began an operation in search of the escaped inmates.

“Yesterday, at about 5:20 p.m the medium-security custodial centre in Jos came under attack by yet-to-be identified gunmen,” the PPRO said.

“Immediately we received the report, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, who led reinforcement to the scene, directed that the entire centre be cordoned.

“The CP also ordered immediate stop and search and seven inmates who escaped were re-arrested by the police and are in custody.

“One of them voluntarily surrendered himself to the police.”

Ogba said police officers and other security personnel are currently on the ground to forestall any attacks.

The spokesman said he will provide more information in the search of other escaped inmates.