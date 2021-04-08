Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma has blamed the recent attacks on police facilities in Imo State by gunmen on opposition politicians whom he said, are planning to destroy his government.

Uzodinma who spoke on Channels TV Politics Today on Wednesday, said they hoodlums carrying out attacks in the state were imported into the state from outside by those who want to destablise the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“What happened in Imo State last Monday is unbelievable. A group of hoodlums, of course sponsored by some known politicians in Imo state, decided to destroy public infrastructure and government facilities — and attacked a correctional centre facility and also attacked a police state headquarters,” he said.

“But what is important to take home is for Nigerians to know of the plot by a group of aggrieved politicians to destablise the government of APC. I have done some thorough investigation and I have a credible lead as to those who are sponsoring the activities of these hoodlums.

“We are working hard to ensure that the sponsors of these dastardly act must be brought to book.”

The governor also said members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) may not be behind the attack, contrary to what the police had claimed.

“They try to identify grievances of people in a particular area. They hire hoodlums from outside Imo State. They bring them in pretending to be IPOB and they commit this crime and they go away.

“It is not about IPOB. Yes, we agree, we have aggrieved IPOB members. But I can tell you, those who are doing these destructions, most of them were brought from outside Imo State.”

The governor said his administration has trained over 4000 youths on community policing. He said they will work with vigilantes to support the efforts of security agencies to secure Imo State