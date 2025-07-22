Connect with us

Uzodimma demands indigene status for long-standing residents in constitutional review
Published

10 hours ago

on

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has implored the National Assembly to revive a policy that grants full indigene rights to Nigerians who have resided in a state for over 10 years or were born there.

Uzodimma made this known while speaking at the South East Centre B Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, held at the Eze Imo Palace Auditorium in Owerri.

He noted that the proposal is a step toward strengthening “the unity in our diversity,” adding that “our constitution must reflect our shared values and aspirations, not create loopholes for division.”

“I also advocated for a reinstatement of a vital democratic tradition, one practised in our early Republics, whereby any Nigerian born in a state or who has lived there for over 10 years, with good conduct, should be granted indigene status and its attendant benefits,” Uzodimma said.

Uzodimma also talked about other changes he believes should be made to the constitution, including creating two new states in the South East, recognising the six geopolitical zones when choosing the President, and setting up state police to better handle local security.

He added, ”Top on my address was the call for the creation of two additional States in the South East. This, I believe, is a matter of equity and a necessary step towards accelerating development in the region. I emphasised the strategic consideration of at least one new state falling within the oil-producing axis, to facilitate access to developmental resources and infrastructure.

“For lasting political balance, I proposed that the six geopolitical zones be constitutionally recognised in the zoning of the Presidency, replacing the current North-South arrangement. This will foster national inclusion and ease political tensions during presidential elections.

“Finally, I emphasised the urgent need for State Policing to address localised security threats and better safeguard citizens. In my appeal to the National Assembly, I highlighted our commitment to the federation and our collective progress in unity.”

