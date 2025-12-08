Insecurity explodes in Imo despite government’s “Victory” claims

Throughout 2021, insecurity has been a major problem facing the government of Senator Hope Uzodimma. Repeatedly, through various state-owned media organizations and social media platforms, the Imo government has maintained that it had defeated insecurity.

Despite government claims, insecurity has steadily ravaged the entire Imo State. Last week, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area witnessed at least three notorious cases of insecurity.

In confirmation of what started as a rumor—that the convoy of Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti was attacked—the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, issued a press release stating exactly what happened. He clarified: “In the early hours of today, December 2, 2025, an advance team of three members from the office of the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, on duty to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo State, was attacked by unidentified gunmen. The incident occurred between Umuowa and Ihitte Junction, shortly before the Sam Mbakwe Airport Junction in Imo State.

“The public is hereby informed that Governor Otti was not involved in this attack, and no lives were lost during the unfortunate incident.”

It is being discussed in Imo State that if the advance team of Otti could be so mindlessly attacked, what is the fate of millions of defenseless commuters and motorists in the state?

However, what was more troubling was another heinous incident that also occurred almost at the spot where Otti’s advance team was attacked, on the same date, December 2, 2025. It was reported that all 14 passengers of a commercial bus were kidnapped along the busy Owerri-Aba Road.

Still on the same Owerri-Aba Road, security agencies discovered a mortuary last Saturday where several mutilated bodies were dumped.

Based on the foregoing, some opposition parties have condemned the insecurity activities in the state, calling on Uzodimma and the security agencies to restore order and peace and go after the perpetrators of those ugly incidents.

According to APP, “The attention of the Action People’s Party (APP), Imo State Chapter, has been drawn to the heinous activities wherein some road users were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday, December 2, 2025,” the publicity secretary, Cajetan Duke Akuta, stated.

“We strongly condemn the alarming resurgence of insecurity in Imo State, particularly the brazen armed kidnapping of all occupants of a 14-seater commercial bus along the Owerri-Aba Road. This reprehensible act represents a direct assault on the safety and dignity of law-abiding citizens who merely sought to travel peacefully within their own state for their lawful businesses.”

The party commiserated with the families of the victims. It said, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the families, relations, and friends of the abducted passengers who are currently enduring unimaginable anguish and uncertainty. They are no doubt deeply traumatized. The APP stands in solidarity with them during this trying period and fervently prays for the safe and immediate rescue of every victim without harm.”

Akuta observed that “this latest incident is a painful reminder of the deteriorating security situation in Imo State, where highways that ought to be arteries of commerce and social connections have become corridors of fear and terror. Criminal elements now operate with impunity, exploiting poor road networks, gaps in surveillance, and response mechanisms.”

Directly addressing the security agencies, Akuta said, “The APP calls on all security agencies operating in Imo State—the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant bodies—to redouble their efforts through enhanced local intelligence gathering, community engagement, and proactive patrols. Intelligence remains the cornerstone of modern security operations, and its deliberate strengthening will deny criminals the cover they currently enjoy.”

To Uzodimma, the APP spokesperson said, “We equally urge the Imo State Government to demonstrate greater political will and responsiveness in securing the lives and property of citizens, especially as the festive season approaches when movement and economic activities increase. Governance must be ever-present, proactive, and people-centered rather than reactive and distant.

“The Action People’s Party reaffirms its commitment to the safety and welfare of Imo people and will continue to speak truth to power until lasting peace is restored. We call on all citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that can prevent further occurrences.”

Yet, this high level of insecurity activities took place in a week Uzodimma organized what he called the Imo Global Economic Summit, which featured key figures including former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as well as Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister. There was also the richest black man in the world currently, who is also Nigeria’s all-time biggest investor, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. All these men and a few others declared that both Nigeria and Imo State are safe and free from any form of insecurity.

Most Imolites believe that the summit was a misplaced priority, even as they questioned what economic value and benefit the summit would bring to the state. They opined that the huge amount of money lavished on the event could have been utilized to checkmate the rising insecurity in the state, particularly in rural areas.