Imo Economic Summit: Accolades for Uzodimma as global leaders converge on Owerri to unblock state potential 

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, is receiving wide praise following the successful hosting of the maiden Imo Economic and Investment Summit, an ambitious, high-powered gathering that brought world leaders, top corporate executives and global development partners to Owerri for two days of deliberations on unlocking Imo’s economic potential.

The summit which began on Thursday, will officially come to a close today, Friday, December 5.

The summit, themed “Unlocking Imo Economic Potentials: Partnership for Investment,” drew remarkable international attention, with many noting that it is the most prominent economic conference ever held in the state since its creation. For Uzodimma, the event signalled a strategic turning point—showcasing Imo as a viable hub for investment and positioning it within Nigeria’s trillion-dollar economic ambition.

Commendations pour in

One of the strongest commendations came from former House of Representatives member, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, who described the summit as “historic, meticulously planned, and reflective of Governor Uzodimma’s clear vision for an economically vibrant Imo.”

According to him, the impressive turnout of leaders from across Africa and beyond demonstrated the confidence the international community now places in the state. He said the scale of planning involved, the quality of speakers and the global nature of participants placed Imo on a new pedestal.

“This is the first time in Imo’s history that such a grand, globally attended economic event will take place,” Nwogu said. “The calibre of participants—from presidents to global CEOs—shows how far we have come under Governor Uzodimma.”

He added that the summit would leave a “positive domino effect” across the state, with economic benefits expected in the months and years ahead. He urged the governor to sustain the momentum and prayed for wisdom to actualise the deals and commitments sealed during the event.

Unprecedented convergence of world leaders

The high praise was unsurprising, given the calibre of dignitaries who attended. Vice-President Kashim Shettima led the federal delegation on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, reaffirming Abuja’s commitment to supporting Imo’s economic transformation.

Also present were President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Amina Akim of Mauritius, and Prime Minister Americo Ramos of São Tomé and Principe – each delivering keynote addresses highlighting Africa’s emerging economic strength.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon added international gravitas to the summit, while global business figures including Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and former Afreximbank President, Prof Benedict Oramah, led the investment community’s representation.

Governors Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) were also present, alongside ministers, senators, diplomats, entrepreneurs and traditional leaders.

Tinubu pledges support: “Imo will not walk alone”

In his address delivered by the Vice-President, President Tinubu emphasised the importance of making state economies competitive, noting that a prosperous Nigeria begins with economically viable subnationals.

He highlighted several ongoing federal initiatives including access to finance, infrastructure renewal and industrial support as tools that will reinforce Imo’s economic agenda.

“We recognise the unique challenges Imo faces, and we are committed to working with the state to overcome them,” Tinubu said. “We will continue to provide a platform for Imo and the entire South-East to grow, develop and attract investment.”

Tinubu appealed to both local and foreign investors to take advantage of the conducive environment the Uzodimma administration is creating, especially with the rise of digital transformation and improved security in the state.

Africa’s leaders identify Imo’s place in the continent’s economic rise

Liberian President Joseph Boakai spoke strongly about Nigeria’s centrality to Africa’s progress, describing the continent as “the rising frontier of global hope.” He said Imo’s future lies in innovation and urged the state to explore creative solutions to development challenges.

“If Africa must progress, elections must not only be peaceful, they must deliver development dividends,” Boakai said, drawing parallels between Imo and Liberia’s shared history of resilience and their desire for peace, progress and good governance.

Mauritius President Amina Akim said Africa’s growth will be driven by nations like Nigeria where youth populations and talent pools continue to expand. She pledged support for bringing renewable energy investments to Imo State, describing energy as the backbone of industrial advancement.

Uzodimma: “Imo has risen”

In his welcome remarks, Governor Uzodimma told participants they were “in the right place at the right time,” declaring the summit the beginning of a new economic era for the state.

He unveiled Imo’s competitive advantages, citing its large landmass, access to multiple regional markets, fertile agricultural belt and vast mineral deposits. Most significantly, he announced that Imo has the largest proven gas reserves in West Africa—a revelation that sparked investor interest during the technical sessions.

Uzodimma also highlighted key reforms undertaken by his administration:

Construction of over 120 strategic roads, improving mobility and regional integration

The imminent launch of the ‘Light Up Imo’ project, aimed at delivering 24-hour electricity

The dredging of the Orashi River, which will open a direct maritime route to the Atlantic Ocean

Imo’s emergence as Nigeria’s digital hub, with a burgeoning technology-driven youth population

The OKOBI initiative – One Kindred, One Business – designed to stimulate grassroots economic participation

“We share President Tinubu’s bold, market-driven reforms,” Uzodimma said. “Our vision aligns with Nigeria’s drive towards a trillion-dollar economy.”

He urged investors to join Imo’s economic renaissance, stressing that the state is no longer aspiring to rise – “Imo has risen.”

Strong commitments from investors

Afreximbank’s former president, Prof Benedict Oramah, pledged continued partnership with Imo, particularly on the Orashi dredging project and a new petrochemical testing facility planned near Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport. He said the state is uniquely positioned to become a key player in the global petrochemical value chain.

Dangote praised the administration for creating an attractive investment climate and urged Nigerian entrepreneurs to be bold in investing at home. He assured Uzodimma that the Dangote Group is ready to partner with the state in any area it deems strategic.

Finance Minister Wale Edun described Imo’s planned independent power project as the “real game changer,” stressing that stable electricity remains the foundation for industrialisation.

Ban Ki-moon emphasised Africa’s critical role in the global climate conversation and urged stronger international partnerships for sustainable development, while Boris Johnson described Nigeria as “one of the most exciting investment opportunities in the world,” driven by its dynamic population and natural endowments.

A summit that signals new beginnings

The summit drew diplomats, global investors, CEOs, banking leaders, academics, innovators and traditional institutions, filling Owerri with a rare concentration of global economic and political influence.

For many observers, the resounding applause for Uzodimma reflects what the summit symbolises: a confident shift in Imo’s trajectory, a renewed positioning on the global investment map, and a governor determined to open the state to opportunities beyond its borders.