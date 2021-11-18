There is no gainsaying in the fact that Osun State is developing rapidly under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The sacred fact remain indelible and Oyetola’s name has been written with gold in the history of the state of the virtues

Perhaps, one of the reasons Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has remained in the good books of Osun people is the massive infrastructural development that the state has witnessed since the governor assumed mantle of leadership in November 2018.

Within few days of his taking over as incumbent Governor Oyetola commissioned four projects as part of the activities marking his take over.

The commissioned projects were: upgraded Technical College, Oba Sir Adesoji Aderemi East Bypass, Obafemi Awolowo Motorway and Fakunle/Unity High School, all in Osogbo. Prominent among the projects is the Awolowo Motorway which is the dualisation of 40km Osogbo–Ikirun–Ila odo, Kwara State Boundary.

The road construction projects created over 5,000 direct jobs in the state and 12,000 indirect jobs for welders, plumbers and bricklayers, as well as food vendors.

Though quite a number of projects are being undertaken by Governor Oyetola, clearly, the flagship project of the massive investment in upgrading of infrastructural amenities in the state in recent months, especially in Osogbo, the state capital, is the dualisation of the 45 kilometer Osogbo-Ikirun-Kwara State Boundary road.

It would be recalled that Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved NNPC’s request to fix 21 federal roads at N621bn.

However Southern Nigeria got a total of 228.22km while rehabilitation and expansion of Lagos-Badagry Expressway (Agbara Junction-Nigeria/Benin border) in Lagos State. 62km was equally involved

Also Dualization of Ibadan-Ilorin road (Route A2) Section II in Oyo State (Oyo-Ogbomosho). 52km

Consequently the people of Osun state are equally urging Governor Gboyega Oyetola to make move on NNPC’s roads projects so that Osun could benefit from the project as to assist in the completion of Osogbo (Old-garage) to Ikirun junction road (20.5 kilometers) and Ikirun-Ila Odo- Kwara State Boundary road (16.55 kilometers).

To ease the state inter-community transport, several road networks had either been reconstructed or rehabilitated by Oyetola’s administration, in addition to the construction of Olaiya junction flyover in the state capital and three inherited federal roads which are nearing completion.

While another 22 road networks have been approved to cater for the state nine federal constituencies, it is also important to add that Governor Oyetola administration has sustained the concepts of rural road construction, rehabilitation, construction of river crossing and their mechanized maintenance under the Osun Rural Access and Mobility Project (O’RAMP).

Under this government, the state has opened up the hinterland and tamed urban-rural migration, and many rural roads are being constructed across the three senatorial districts.

Also, several General Hospitals and Comprehensive Health Centres, as well as about 332 Primary Health Centres, have been upgraded to high standard across the state to give people unhindered access to quality health service, while security sector is not left behind with the provision of adequate utilities for strengthening its architecture and network.

Equally, under the institution of State Universal Basic Education Board, Oyetola’s government, either constructed or rehabilitated over 200 schools with the resolve to give osun pupils conducive learning environment.

The efforts to rebrand Osun is paramount important in the heart of the administration of Adegboyega Oyetola, it’s important for people of Osun to support the re-election bid of this performing governor to continue the good works he is doing in the state.

Oluwatobi Divine writes from osogbo, Osun State.