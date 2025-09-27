The merger between Providus Bank and Unity Bank, approved on Friday at a court-ordered Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), is being hailed as a transformative step for Nigeria’s banking industry, one that promises to deliver broader benefits to customers, employees, and the wider economy.

Stakeholders say the deal, backed by shareholders and boards of both banks, will create an enlarged institution with the scale, reach, and financial strength to compete effectively, support businesses nationwide, and help drive Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

Market watchers note that the merger signals growing resilience and forward-looking consolidation in Nigeria’s financial sector. By combining their operations under the guidance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the two banks are expected to reinforce confidence in the stability of the financial system, inspiring trust among investors, businesses, and households.

“The success of this transaction goes beyond balance sheets, it is about strengthening the backbone of Nigeria’s financial system and creating opportunities for growth,” a joint statement from the two banks noted.

With a combined network of about 230 branches across the federation, the new institution will instantly rank among Nigeria’s leading retail banks, a statement from the parties noted on Friday.

Unity Bank brings a strong nationwide presence and legacy in serving grassroots customers, while Providus Bank contributes cutting-edge digital platforms and a reputation for innovation and customer-centric solutions. Together, the merged entity is expected to deliver enhanced services to households, enterprises, and government at all levels.

A key feature of the merger is its emphasis on people. Both institutions stressed that existing jobs will be preserved, while the stronger platform of the combined bank will create new opportunities for staff development and customer engagement. Analysts see this as a reassurance to employees and a boost to livelihoods at a time when economic uncertainty is mounting.

By strengthening capital adequacy, enhancing technology platforms, and broadening market reach, the merged entity is positioned to play a more significant role in financing economic growth, from small businesses to large-scale infrastructure projects.

The move reflects a wider trend of consolidation in the Nigerian banking sector, designed to foster competitiveness, innovation, and long-term resilience. “This is not simply about size, it is about building a bank of substance, one that can catalyse growth while safeguarding stability,” the joint statement added.

As the merger moves toward completion, stakeholders see in it the prospect of a more robust, customer-focused institution that embodies innovation, trust, and integrity, while helping power Nigeria’s journey toward economic transformation.