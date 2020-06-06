By BAMIDELE BAMIKE

Football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo has made history as he ranks Number 4 on the 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100, making him the first soccer player in history to earn $1 billion.

He has been laurelled the first soccer billionaire ahead of his top rival in sport, Lionel Messi after earning a massive $105 million before tax and fees in 2019.

The announcement came via Forbes through its official website.

The 35-year old Juventus attacker is the third athlete to hit the $1 billion mark while still playing following Tiger Woods, who did it in 2009 on the back of his long term endorsement deal with Nike and Floyd Mayweather in 2017, who’s made most of his income from a cut of pay-per-view sales for his boxing matches.

The Portuguese star joined Juventus in 2018 in a deal worth $117.34 million after spending nine years with Real Madrid and within 24 hours of release, Juventus sold 520,000 Cristiano Ronaldo jerseys worth over $60 million.

He has accrued an ever-growing following of fans over the years. Only in January, he became the first person with 200 million followers on Instagram alongside massive presence on Twitter and Facebook making him the most popular athlete on the planet.