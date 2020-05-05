The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described the death of one of its Executive Committee members, Mr Chidi Okenwa, as shocking and devastating.

A statement from NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, quoted NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, paying tributes to Okenwa.

According to the statement, Okenwa was part of a meeting of the NFF Executive Committee held via video conferencing penultimate Friday.

It was that same day that Okenwa celebrated his 50th birthday.

“This is a huge shock. Each and every one of us on the NFF Board is in absolute grief because he was a loyal soldier of Nigeria Football and was a leading member of our intellectual wing. This is a terrible blow.

“He was one man you can always rely on to give candid advice. We bounced ideas off him regularly and picked his brain on many issues because of his wide knowledge and decades of experience in football administration. We will surely miss him,” Pinnick was quoted as saying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his death, Okenwa was the Chairman of the Nigeria National League, and Chairman, Enugu State Football Association.

He died on Tuesday morning (May 5) at the age of 50. (NAN)