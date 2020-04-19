Adebayo Obajemu

Unilever Nigeria Plc on Friday released its financial statement for the three months ended 31st, March, 2020.

In the unaudited financial report, the firm reported a turnover of N13.33 billion, down by 30.71% when compared to the turnover of N19.24 billion reported in first quarter of 2019.

Profit after tax came down to N1.1 billion from N1.52 billion reported in Q1, 2019, implying a decline of 26.71%

The earnings per share of the firm stands at 19kobo, down by 26.71% when compared to the earnings per share of 26 kobo reported in Q1,2019.

With reference to the share price of N11, the P.E ratio of Unilever stands at 57.89x with earnings yield of 1.73%