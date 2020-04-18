Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has notified listed companies yet to file their Audited Financial Statement for 2019 that the deadline is May 29, 2020.

In a statement on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the Exchange stated thus:

”We refer to The Nigerian Stock Exchange’s Circular of 23 March 2020, with reference number NSE/RD/LRD/CIR5/20/03/23 wherein Listed Companies were granted a sixty (60) day grace period for the submission of their Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2019”.

”Please be reminded that the revised due date for Listed Companies in this category is 29 May 2020. Following on the said circular, The Exchange has also decided to extend the due date for the submission of the Audited Financial Statements for Listed Companies with 31 March year end by sixty (60) days from 29 June 2020 to 28 August 2020.”

Unilever reports N13.33bn turnover in three months

Adebayo Obajemu

Unilever Nigeria Plc on Friday released its financial statement for the three months ended 31st, March, 2020.

In the unaudited financial report, the firm reported a turnover of N13.33 billion, down by 30.71% when compared to the turnover of N19.24 billion reported in first quarter of 2019.

Profit after tax came down to N1.1 billion from N1.52 billion reported in Q1, 2019, implying a decline of 26.71%

The earnings per share of the firm stands at 19kobo, down by 26.71% when compared to the earnings per share of 26 kobo reported in Q1,2019.

With reference to the share price of N11, the P.E ratio of Unilever stands at 57.89x with earnings yield of 1.73%