Adebayo Obajemu

Unilever Nigeria Plc on Monday published its half year report on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The firm declared a loss of N519 million for the first half of the year.

For the first six months of the year 2020, Unilever achieved a turnover of N27.34 billion, down by 35.91% compared to the turnover of N42.66 billion reported in the first half of 2019.

Earnings per share for the period under review is -9 kobo, far below the earnings per share 61 kobo in half year 2019.

With reference to the share price of N12.85, the P.E ratio of Unilever is calculated as -142.78x with earnings yield of -0.7%