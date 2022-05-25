The government of Anambra State has said the killing of an Hausa woman and her four children by gunmen in the state, has nothing to do with religion but part of the general insecurity in the state and other parts of the country.

The state government in a statement through the press secretary to the governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, said the clarification became necessary because of what it described as a “misleading” publication on the front page of a national daily.

According to Aburime, Governor Charles Soludo’s administration had not only demonstrated commitment in tackling insecurity but had continuously reassured both indigenes and non-indigenes in the state of their protection and safety.

The statement read in part, “While it is true that there is general insecurity across the country, there are no targeted religious or ethnic killings in the state.

“As a matter of fact, Anambra indigenes have suffered more casualties as a result of the unfortunate killings.”

It added, “It is on record that Ndi Anambra and people of the North and other parts of the country who live and do business in the state not only share common values but have always lived at peace with one another in the state.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups on Tuesday promised to retaliate the alleged killing of its kinsmen in the South East geo-political zone if it continues unchecked.

The organisation also threatened to boycott media patronage over what it termed as bias by media managers on the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

The spokesman of CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who issued the threats in a statement in response to the incessant killing of Northerners in South-East, said they would “be forced to react to every provocation and unwarranted violation.”

He said the CNG had taken stock of events unfolding in South-East Nigeria, especially the attacks and killings of Northerners passing through or residing among Igbo communities as minorities.