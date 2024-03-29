Anambra State House of Assembly, has passed bill for a law to prohibit touting and related matters in all sectors.

Somtochukwu Udeze the Speaker of the Assembly, presided over plenary during the passage on Thursday, while the Majority Leader and the member representing the Ekwusigo constituency, Ikenna Ofodeme, who sponsored the bill, moved a motion for the third reading and passage.

It was thereafter, seconded by the Minority Leader, Johnbosco Akaebobi, after necessary corrections were made at the ‘Committee of the Whole’.

News continues after this Advertisement

This is coming days after a viral video circulated on social media where operatives of the State Anti-touts Special Squad were seen brutalising and torturing one Wilfred Ezike with short pestles and other objects over a yet-to-be-disclosed offence.

Speaking in an interview after the plenary of the state Assembly on Thursday, the sponsor of the bill, Ofodeme said, “Every day, ndi Anambra are lamenting over the menace of touting in the state.

“When you talk about touts, some people think that it is just the one at the Onitsha main market. There are corporate touts at the Immigration, FRSC and other organisations and agencies.

“It has affected Anambra State most and that is why we have not been able to raise our IGR. This is what triggered the introduction of this bill.

“We are trying to close all the loopholes because the touts have graduated to criminals.

“Anambra State Anti-Touts Special Squad is the only way we could be able to raise IGR. It is another way to easily get most of these criminals arrested and hand them over to appropriate agencies.

“Why we placed SASA under the Ministry of Homeland is not because we forget that the Ministry of Jomeland is strictly facing issues on vigilante and boundary matters, but the moment those criminals are arrested, they will be handed over to vigilantes.

“The law has exonerated the state executive and House of Assembly because we never approved torture. We have a sentence for those criminals.”

After the business of the day, the house, thereafter, adjourned till Thursday, April 11, 2024.

News continues after this Advertisement