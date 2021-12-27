Ex Chief of Staff to former Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, has said the state police command never invited him for questioning before invading a church service at his hometown, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area to whisk him away on Sunday.

Nwosu, Okorocha’s son-in-law who ran for governor of the state in 2019 under the Action Alliance platform, spoke in a statement after his release.

The former chief of staff in the statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Chikezie Nwadike, revealed that he did not spend the night at the custody of the police.

The statement also refuted claims that Nwosu was arrested in a church because he had refused to honour many police invitations extended to him, while challenging the police or anybody who held the opinion to produce a documented proof wherein he was invited by the police.

The statement reads in part, “This is to inform the general public, friends and well-wishers, supporters and sympathizers that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, who was abducted by security agencies while observing church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA, has regained his freedom and released unconditionally. He never spent a night in their custody as every effort was put in place to get him out.

“Recall the ugly incident that took place yesterday, 26th December 2021, at St Peter’s Anglican Church as security operatives swooped him inside the church during the outing service of his mother’s burial and whisked him away amidst sporadic shootings and harassment of the congregation.

“I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there.

“While we await a Police report on the reasons for the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is a perfect gentleman who has great deal of respect for constituted authorities and has never for once caught up in civil disobedience. There was never an invitation and if anyone says otherwise, let the person come forth with evidence.”